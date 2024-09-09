Madras Race Club in Guindy sealed due to non-payment of rental arrears of Rs 730 crore

CHENNAI: Madras Race Course Club in Guindy, one of the oldest clubs in the country, has been sealed by the revenue department on Monday following the order by the Madras High Court for non-payment of rental arrears of Rs 730 crore for the land owned by the government.

The race course administration was to pay an outstanding lease amount and a notice was issued a month prior.

They failed to pay the money, with police assistance the department sealed 160 acre of the club as per the court order.



Since the land is under the control of the revenue department, legal action will be taken against anyone who trespasses, department official said.

In 1946, 160 acres and 86 cents was given on lease for 99 years to the race club with Rs 614 and 13 paisa rent per annum.

Later, the Mambalam - Guindy Tahsildar sent a notice to the Madras Race Club asking them to pay the revised rent from December 18, 1970.

In response to the notice, the Madras Race Club stated that the agreement made in 1946 contained no clause regarding rent hike.

The Tamil Nadu government, refusing to accept the response, issued a notice demanding the payment of Rs 730,86,81,297 as arrears of rent till 2017.

The Madras Race Club filed a case in the Madras High Court. Later, the MHC said that the government has the authority to increase the rent based on the market value and ordered the race club administration to pay the rent arrear.

The Guindy Race Course is a horse racing course set up in 1777 in Chennai. It is the oldest race course in India.