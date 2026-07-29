Plea against Stalin's poll papers withdrawn, as Madras High Court sees no prima facie case

The petition, filed by Advocate T Sivagnanasambandan, sought a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to inquire into allegations that MK Stalin suppressed material information in the statutory affidavit accompanying his nomination papers.

According to the plea, verification of public documents revealed that MK Stalin, in his capacity as permanent trustee and managing trustee of the DMK Charitable Trust, had acquired an immovable property at Kadambadi Village for Rs 2.27 crore through a registered document. The petitioner alleged that the trusteeship and related particulars were not disclosed in the election affidavit, contending that such concealment undermines free and fair elections and deprives the electorate of its constitutional right to make an informed electoral choice.