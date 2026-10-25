Madras High Court orders day-to-day trials in bonded labour cases

CHENNAI: Responding to a petition citing prolonged delays and 28 cases pending for over 10 years, the Madras High Court directed trial courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to conduct day-to-day hearings in bonded labour cases once witness examination begins.
The circular, issued by the registrar general on July 16, 2026, directed all principal district judges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to ensure such trials, in line with the Supreme Court's September 2025 judgment in the Central Bureau of Investigation Vs Mir Usman @ Ara @ Mir Usman Ali.
The direction follows a public interest litigation filed by Thangavel, leader of the Released Bonded Labour Association, before the Madurai Bench. In a June 9, 2026 order, a division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman recorded the petitioner's submission on the 28 cases. It sought to have bonded labour cases treated as sensitive, requiring day-to-day trials, and asked the court to direct the Commissioner of Labour and Director of Prosecution to complete trials within a prescribed timeline.
The petition argued that criminal cases against the accused continued to remain pending despite the State's procedure for the rescue and release of bonded labourers. Citing the Supreme Court's directions to expedite such cases and constitute monitoring committees, the Madurai Bench said the Registry could bring the matter to the Chief Justice's notice if no committee had been constituted. The Registrar General subsequently issued the circular directing day-to-day trials.
M Raja, a bonded labour legal expert, said the petition was prompted by impact on rehabilitation caused by prolonged trials.
"Trials could take three to five years, and in some cases, remain pending for as long as 10 years. The delay meant rescued workers could be left without the full rehabilitation assistance for years," he said, adding this could leave them vulnerable to falling back into bonded labour.
Activists working with bonded labourers for decades see delays in filing charge sheets and securing victim testimony as major challenges.
Many rescued workers, including members of tribal communities such as the Irulars, found it difficult to understand why they were called to court years after a case was registered.