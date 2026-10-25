Madras High Court orders day-to-day trials in bonded labour cases

The circular, issued by the registrar general on July 16, 2026, directed all principal district judges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to ensure such trials, in line with the Supreme Court's September 2025 judgment in the Central Bureau of Investigation Vs Mir Usman @ Ara @ Mir Usman Ali.

The direction follows a public interest litigation filed by Thangavel, leader of the Released Bonded Labour Association, before the Madurai Bench. In a June 9, 2026 order, a division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman recorded the petitioner's submission on the 28 cases. It sought to have bonded labour cases treated as sensitive, requiring day-to-day trials, and asked the court to direct the Commissioner of Labour and Director of Prosecution to complete trials within a prescribed timeline.