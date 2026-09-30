Release from bondage first step only, map hotspots for prevention: Activists

Kuppammal, president, RBLA, Tiruvallur, and a member of the District Vigilance Committee (DVCs) for Bonded Labour, recalls her experience as one of the rescued labourers.

At the time, Kuppammal was in her 40s, walking through the streets of Siruvanur, a gram panchayat in Tiruvallur, when a school caught her eye. She had been buying groceries, walking back to the rice mill where she was a bonded labourer.

Kuppamal had studied until Class 8 but had to drop out after being married off at 13. After seeing the school, she had only one goal: her six-year-old daughter would go to school.

That fight for survival would unravel the life she and her family had known for generations, setting Kuppammal on a decade-long effort to challenge the order of her world.

Tiruvallur, like many districts, houses small-scale industries owned by dominant OBCs such as Gounders, Mudaliars, Reddiyars and Mutharaiyars, who use their influence and the system to turn migrant workers, mostly Tamil or Telugu natives, almost all of them Dalit or tribal, into bonded labour.

Kuppammal is from the Irular tribe. The mill owners were Aarumugam and Natesan Mudhaliyar.