Madras High Court junks plea to rename Tamil Development Department

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to change the name of the Tamil Development Department to the Tamil Improvement Department.

The PIL, filed by Muthu Subramaniam of Tirupur, stated that the term Tamil Development Department was inappropriate.

Muthu contended that several Union and State government departments use the term Improvement Department, and therefore, the Tamil Development Department should also be renamed. The plea also mentioned that in August 2022, even the Director of the Tamil Development Department had recommended that the government change the department’s name to Tamil Improvement Department. It sought a direction to the State government to implement the change.

Hearing the case, the Bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arulmurugan ruled that the petitioner had not suffered any harm or prejudice due to the department retaining its existing name. The court said there was no ground to entertain the plea and dismissed the petition.