Madras High Court fixes deadline for Seeman in alleged sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The deadline has been fixed for Naam Tamilar Party (NTK) chief co-ordinator Seeman to put forth his final arguments in the sexual assault case filed against him by actor Vijayalakshmi and the final order will be delivered on the same day, said the Madras High Court.

On Thursday, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan heard the plea of Seeman seeking to quash the pending criminal complaint lodged by Vijayalakshmi in 2011.

Seeman sought adjournment before the court as he engaged senior counsel R John Sathyan for him.

After the request, the judge posted the case to February 17, and made it clear that on the next hearing day, the final submission must be put forth, and no adjournment will be granted as the matter has been pending for more than a decade.

In 2011, Vijayalakshmi complained against Seeman at Virugambakkam police station alleging that the latter misused her sexually by making a marriage promise but did not stand by his words.

Later in 2012, she withdrew her complaint, however, the police kept the case pending without closing it. Subsequently, in 2023, Vijayalakshmi once again came back with her complaint alleging that Seeman misused her.

Meanwhile, Seeman moved a petition seeking to quash the criminal case, as the complainant had withdrawn the complaint.