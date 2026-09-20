Madras High Court dismisses mother’s plea seeking custody of two kids

The bench of Justices, PT Asha and N Mala, observed that welfare must be understood in its widest sense, including moral and religious welfare along with physical well-being.

It noted that the Guardian and Wards Act, 1890, and the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956, regard the welfare of a minor as the paramount factor for courts to consider.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by the mother against the Family Court’s order rejecting her plea seeking custody of her two minor children.