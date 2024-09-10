Madras HC takes suo motu cognizance against cops for attacking sexual assault victim's father

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court took suo motu cognizance of the brutal attack inflicted on a construction worker by police when he tried to lodge a complaint regarding the sexual assault faced by his minor daughter.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Sivagnanam initiated the suo motu after finding the media reports regarding the police attack on the victim's parent.

The bench also directed the registry to place the matter before the acting Chief Justice to list the matter for hearing.

On August 29, a class 6 student (10 years old) from Anna Nagar, Chennai, complained of stomach ache to her mother. Hence, she was taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital by her parents, where the doctor found that the minor girl was sexually assaulted repeatedly.

The girl told her mother that a youngster from their neighbourhood sexually assaulted her.

Hence, the girl's parents approached the Anna Nagar All Women Police Station (AWPS) to lodge the complaint against the youngster, where the police personnel, including Inspector Raji, allegedly attacked them. The case was later transferred to Koyambedu AWPS to be investigated by Inspector Umamaheshwari. A minor boy, a relative of the family, was already arrested in connection with the case.