Victim’s kin claim assault by Anna Nagar AWPS cops; Pocso case transferred to Koyambedu

CHENNAI: The police have transferred the investigations into the contentious Pocso case registered in Anna Nagar All Women Police Station (AWPS) to Koyambedu AWPS following the victim’s parents alleged that the police assaulted them.

The police have already arrested a juvenile in connection with the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl. The sexual assault came to light when the girl was taken to a hospital by her mother, said the police.

After this, the victim’s parents filed a complaint that named a neighbour, Sathish (31), as a suspect. Sathish is a water can supplier.

However, after the preliminary investigations, Anna Nagar AWPS personnel arrested the girl’s relative, a minor boy but not the suspect who the parents named. The police didn’t arrest Sathish as there was no evidence against him.

In addition, the parents claimed that they were assaulted by the police. However, the police categorically denied the allegations after internal investigations. “As the parents of the victim made a serious allegation against the Anna Nagar AWPS police, it would not be right for the original investigating officer to continue handling the case,” said a senior police officer.

Koyambedu All Women Police Station (AWPS) Inspector Umamaheshwari will investigate the case now.