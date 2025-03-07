Madras HC rejects election petition challenging Dayanidhi Maran's election victory

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court rejected the election petition moved against the election victory of Central Chennai Parliamentary Member Dayanidhi Maran from the ruling party DMK.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh allowed the application of Dayanidhi Maran seeking to expunge certain pleadings against from the election petition.

Since, certain pleadings were removed the judge held no cause of action survive in the election petition and rejected it.

The election petition was moved by the president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi and advocate ML Ravi seeking to declare Dayanidhi Maran's election victory as null and void, alleging that he breached the election model code of conduct.

The petitioner relied upon section 126 of the Representation of the People(RP) Act, 1951, prohibits all the election campaigning works before 48 hours of polling day. But the DMK candidate of Central Chennai constituency advertised in all popular newspapers on the polling day in a way campaigning for his party, which influenced the voters, he said.

It was also submitted that the DMK candidate pasted stickers depicting his photograph, his party leader and symbol on the houses of the voters as a part of the campaign. Further, the respondent involved in mass rally around the constituency he contested, however the expenditure for these campaign activities of Dayanidhi Maran was not reflected in his accounts submitted to the ECI, which is in violation of section 77(1) of RP act, said the petitioner.

Aggrieved by the election petition, Dayanidhi filed an application seeking expunge certain pleadings against him.

In that application, the MP sought to expunge the paragraphs alleging him

published advertisements on print and electronic media during the day of the polling as against the model code of conduct.

Also the portions alleging him conducted campaign in an extravagant manner during the day of polling.

The MP sought to remove those paragraphs from the petition as he don't have any involvement in the act of those grounds raised by the petitioner, he contended. The advertisements were arranged by his party and he was not participated in the alleged campaign conduct on the polling day, said Dayanidhi.