Madras HC refuses to grant permission for Annadhanam at Vadapalani Murugan temple

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to grant permission for an individual to serve annadhanam at Vadapalani Murugan temple during festivals as the State is already providing such facility to the devotees.

Accepting the submission of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) that it already providing annadhanam to the devotees under annadhanam scheme, a division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice K Rajasekar dismissed an appeal challenging the orders of single judge and endowment department.

The appellant failed to establish his right to provide annadhanam and the relief sought for is lost its relevance as the festival was already concluded, held the bench.

Appellant E Shankar moved the HC seeking to allow him to provide annadhanam at Vadapalani temple on the account of Vaigasi Pushpa Pallakku and Thirukkalyanam festival.

It was submitted that he has been serving annandhanam in Vadapalani temple, but on May 4, 2024, the executive officer of the temple rejected his application seeking permission to serve annadhanam.

Under the provisions of the HR&CE Act, a devotee cannot be prevented serving Annadhanam inside temple compound to the devotees, submitted advocate R Jayaprakash on behalf of the appellant.

Furthermore, the Thakkar of the temple also has made arrangements to provide annadhanam inside the temple, and therefore, his client must be permitted to provide annadhanam, he added.

Government advocate K Karthikeyan on behalf of HR&CE, submitted that the temple administration is maintaining annadhanam scheme and under the scheme, the temple administration alone is providing annadhanam, other individuals or devotees are not permitted to serve, he submitted.

If the appellant is willing, he can give donation to the scheme to provide annandhanam, he added.