Madras HC quashes Tamannaah's plea against Power Soaps

Tamannaah had filed a suit before the Madras High Court, stating that she had entered into an agreement with Power Soaps on October 7, 2008, for a one-year period to use her pictures on the wrappers of the company's soaps. The agreement was not renewed after its expiration on October 6, 2009.

The actor argued that even after the expiration of the deal, the company continued to use her pictures on their products without her approval. She submitted that such continued usage had caused her loss, which she quantified at Rs 1 crore.