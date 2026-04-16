Madras HC quashes Tamannaah's plea against Power Soaps

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by actor Tamannaah Bhatia challenging an order of a single judge rejecting her plea seeking damages of Rs 1 crore from Power Soaps for "unauthorised" use of her images despite the expiry of the contract.
Tamannaah had filed a suit before the Madras High Court, stating that she had entered into an agreement with Power Soaps on October 7, 2008, for a one-year period to use her pictures on the wrappers of the company's soaps. The agreement was not renewed after its expiration on October 6, 2009.
The actor argued that even after the expiration of the deal, the company continued to use her pictures on their products without her approval. She submitted that such continued usage had caused her loss, which she quantified at Rs 1 crore.
On the other hand, the company opposed the plea and submitted that Tamannaah had not produced any incriminating materials which she alleged to have come to her knowledge. The company argued that Tamannaah was not entitled to claim any amount towards imaginary damages.
The single judge, after perusing the documents produced by Tamannaah, did not find them to be true documents. The court concluded that Tamannaah had not proved that the company was responsible.
Aggrieved by this order, Tamannaah filed an appeal. A division bench comprising Justice P Velmurugan and Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi upheld the 2017 order of the single judge and dismissed the appeal.