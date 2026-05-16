Madras HC orders termination of raped 12-year-old girl’s 28-week pregnancy

In the present case, the survivor’s mother filed a petition before the Madras High Court, submitting that her 12-year-old daughter got pregnant after being raped by the accused. A criminal case was registered under Sections 87 of BNS and Sections 5 (m), 5 (l), 5 (j) (ii) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 as against the offenders.

The minor child’s pregnancy is currently in the 28th week and she is undergoing treatment at the Government Namakkal Medical College and Hospital, she said, and sought a direction to the authorities at the Government Namakkal Medical College and Hospital to terminate the pregnancy.