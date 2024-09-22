Madras HC orders auction for paid parking lot outside Kalpakkam nuclear complex

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Sunday directed the auction for paid parking lot near the entrance of the Kalpakkam nuclear power station in Chengalpattu district on September 27, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Contract workers at the nuclear reactor complex currently park their vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars, and heavy vehicles, at a space near the entrance of the plant, which belongs to the Sadurangappatinam panchayat.

In 2022, the panchayat union had initiated plans to establish a paid parking facility in the same area. With approval from the Chengalpattu District Rural Development Department, the union set parking fees at Rs 10 per day and Rs 200 per month and obtained further permission from the District Collector to lease the parking space through a public auction.

An auction was held on October 4 last year which saw 30 applicants. However, some issues arose, hindering the process.

In response, Sadurangapattinam panchayat president Revathi Swaminathan filed a petition in the Madras High Court, seeking permission to hold a new auction to raise revenue for the panchayat’s projects.

Subsequently, the Court has now ordered the Chengalpattu District Collector to proceed with the auction for the proposed parking space near the entrance of the nuclear plant. As per the directive, the public auction will take place on September 27, as announced by the panchayat union and Thirukazhukundram district officials.