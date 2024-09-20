Madras HC lauds CB-CID for swift action against officials for forcing prisoners to do domestic chores

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court appreciated the CB-CID for taking action against jail authorities following allegations that they were illegally forcing convict prisoners to do domestic chores at their residences.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice N Senthilkumar was hearing the petition moved by a woman alleging that her son, a life convict, was facing physical torture at the hands of jail authorities.

Appearing for CB-CID, additional public prosecutor E Raj Tilak submitted a report in a sealed cover detailing the action taken against the errant jail authorities.

After perusing the report, the bench appreciated the swift action taken by the CB-CID against the officials. The bench posted the matter to October 21 to monitor the case in the interest of justice and to safeguard the rights of prisoners.

The petitioner, S Kalavathi, stated that her son Sivakumar was convicted in a criminal case and awarded life sentence. According to her, the prison authorities at Vellore prison, where her son is lodged, assaulted him based on false accusations that he had stolen Rs 4.50 lakh in cash, silver jewellery and other articles from the residence of DIG (Prisons).

The report filed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vellore, regarding the alleged physical torture revealed the shocking reality that the prisoners were being used by the jail authorities to do domestic chores at their residence.

Based on the report, the High Court directed the Director General of Prisons to initiate disciplinary actions against the officials involved.