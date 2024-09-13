Madras HC issues notice to director Bala, producer Suresh Kamatchi over 'Vanangaan' title dispute

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court sent notices to the popular film director Bala and producer Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions in respect with the title dispute over their upcoming film "Vanangaan" starred by actor Arun Vijay.

A division bench of Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel heard an appeal preferred by S Saravanan representing Orange Production challenging the single judge order.

The bench also ordered notice to Jaguar Thangam, the president of Film and Television Producers Guild of South India (FTPGSI), returnable by September 24.

According to the appellant, he registered the title Vanangaan, in 2020 with FTPGSI and also renewing it periodically. After knowing that Bala was directing a film with the same title he sent notice to him and Suresh Kamatchi, the producer of the film, said the appellant.

Initially, both of them came forward to settle the issue across the table, however, they pulled back from resolving the issue which pushed him to file the suit claiming the title, he said.

The single judge after hearing the suit refused the plea as according to the Copyright Act, a title is not a copyright property.

The judge also refused to injunct the film crew from releasing the film as, the petitioner is not claiming the ownership of the film and only limited himself to the title.

Aggrieved by this, Saravanan moved the appeal.