Madras HC dismisses plea seeking probe into AIADMK leader SP Velumani’s election affidavit disclosures

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a writ petition seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to conduct an inquiry into alleged suppression of details relating to investments and bank accounts in the election affidavit of senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani.
In the petition, a Coimbatore-based voter, Vigneshwaran, contended that the assets declared by the former minister, who is contesting from the Thondamuthur Assembly constituency on behalf of the AIADMK, showed a significant increase when compared to the disclosures made during the 2021 elections. However, there was no supporting document furnished to substantiate the same.
The petitioner further sought a direction to the Election Commission to initiate an inquiry to find out whether material particulars relating to the assets of the candidate had been suppressed in the affidavit.
After hearing the matter, a division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan held that no such direction could be issued to the Election Commission to conduct an inquiry into the asset disclosures made in the nomination affidavit, and dismissed the petition.