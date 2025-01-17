Madras HC asks govt doctors to examine Bilal Malik and others who were allegedly beaten up by jail staff

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) to examine three prisoners of Puzhal prison who have allegedly beaten up by the prison officials and also directed to file a report in this regard.

On Friday , a vacation bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Lakshminarayanan wondered inspite of high security how the prohibited articles such as phone and ganja being taken into the prison.

The bench directed the Puzhal prison to file a counter to the petitions moved by three prisoners Bilal Malik, Panna Ismail and Yogesh, who were allegedly suffered at the hands of prison officials.

The bench also directed the Puzhal prison authorities to take the petitioners to RGGGH for medical examination today at 3 PM and posted the matter to January 21 for further submission.

Advocate P Pugalenthi on behalf of the petitioners submitted that the prison officials including jailers beaten up the petitioners Bilal Malik and Panna Ismail who are confined in a sensitive block and another prisoner Yogesh, black and blue for using phone, allegedly. Later, the prison officials handcuffed the prisoners and stripped of their clothes by locking in the block without providing medical treatment.

Further, the prison officials not also allowed the mother of the prisoner Bilal Malik to meet him as she came to know that her son was beaten up by the prison officials, he said.

In some prison blocks ganja were sezied by the prison officials, submitted the advocate.

After the submission the bench asked the government advocate, even though several orders were passed by the court, repeated complaints are reaching this court alleging the availability of prohibited items in the prison.

The bench wondered inspite of high security facilities including cameras and uniformed personnel, how such items are being transported into the jail.

The government advocate objected the claims of the petitioner and submitted that on January 10, a team prison officials including jailer conducted a surprise inspection. During the search, they found a cell phone in the sensitive block where the petitioners are lodged in.

While inquiring about the cell phone, they attacked the officials, to retaliate the officials also attacked the prisoners, he said.

After the submission the bench directed the dean of RGGGH to constitute a team of doctors to examine the prisoners and provide treatment if needed.