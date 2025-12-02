Madras Diabetes Research Foundation chief Dr Anjana appointed IDF physical activity panel chair

CHENNAI: The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) announced the appointment of Dr RM Anjana, the Managing Director of Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre and the president of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), as the Chair of the IDF Working Group on Physical Activity to lead the IDF Global 'ACTIVE' Initiative, which aims at increasing physical activity across the globe.

In an event held at Mohan Diabetes Centre in the city, Prof Peter Schwarz, the president of the International Diabetes Federation, announced Dr RM Anjana's appointment.

Speaking during this event, Dr Anjana said physical inactivity is a major global driver of noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and depression. With 81 per cent of adolescents and 27.5 per cent of adults not meeting WHO guidelines, the IDF ACTIVE Initiative will prioritise real-world programmes and community-focused engagement to create measurable improvements in physical activity levels across the world, she said.

Pointing out that physical inactivity has become a global crisis, she further noted that not mere discussions but bold, actionable strategies are the need of the hour.