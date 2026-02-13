Madras Art Guild 2026 turns VR Chennai into a public art space with 800+ artworks

CHENNAI: The Madras Art Guild (MAG) returns with its fifth edition, bringing together art, sustainability initiatives, performance, film, literature and community programmes to create one of Chennai’s most significant cultural highlights this year.
Running at VR Chennai until March 16, the festival will showcase over 800 installations, sculptures, paintings, and photographs, making it one of the largest public art presentations in the city.
We spoke with art curator Sumi Gupta to learn more about the vision, themes, and impact of MAG 2026.
Our curatorial vision for the Public Art Festivals has consistently focused on the role of art in shaping conscious public dialogue. Each edition engages communities with ideas that matter, from environmental stewardship and social equity to the evolving relationship between people, spaces, and culture.
This year’s theme, The Future Is Now, reflects the understanding that the future is not distant; it is actively being shaped today through technology, social change, and new ways of thinking and creating.
The fifth edition of MAG brings together artists, tech innovators, and designers working across digital art, interactive installations, sculpture, and mixed media.
The festival explores how individuals and societies navigate rapid, transformative change.
MAG 2026 is our largest and most ambitious edition yet. We are featuring over 1,300 works, including paintings, photography, installations, and sculptures by students and senior artists alike.
The festival brings together a diverse ecosystem of institutions, including the Government College of Fine Arts, Kumbakonam; Cholamandal Artists’ Village; Chitravathi Centre for Creativity; The Pupil Saveetha Eco School; Sri Annai Kamakshi Music and Fine Arts College; Tapasya Arts Academy; and SA Film Academy, alongside long-term collaborators like UNESCO, the Consulate General of Japan in Chennai, and Chennai Photo Biennale.
This year, immersive and participatory experiences take centre stage.
The Face Project introduces 3D face scanning and printing into public art. Large-scale installations include Silaii’s Nataraja anamorphic sculpture and the tenfoot-tall PORTALS by Art Kingdom.
PORTALS is part of our collaboration with UNESCO on Pockets of Hope, focusing on fragile marine ecosystems.
Constructed using over 250 kilograms of waste collected from Chennai’s shorelines, it promotes responsible consumption and waste disposal.
Student participation is stronger than ever, with children as young as eight presenting self-expressive works alongside senior artists.
We are also highlighting community-led initiatives rooted in Chennai’s heritage, such as poi kaal kuthirai, mayil aattam, naiyandi melam and kathiya.
The National Student Film Festival introduces emerging cinematic voices across genres.
Artistic legacy is also central this year. Works like Saravanan Senathipathi’s Kala Car and Love Piano reflect contemporary sensibilities while honouring Chennai’s modern art heritage.
MAG continues to serve as a bridge for the city, creating experiences that encourage reflection, engagement, and connection with art in everyday life.
No single medium can fully express the complexity of ideas shaping society today.
Bringing together multiple forms, art, performance, literature, and technology creates richer conversations and deeper connections.
It allows audiences to experience ideas as layered, living narratives rather than isolated expressions.
Art functions as a universal language, helping society connect more intuitively and empathetically. Public art is essential because it meets people where they are, in real, physical spaces.
In a world dominated by digital immersion and increasing isolation, public art slows people down, sparks curiosity, and opens conversations between strangers.
It reminds us that cities are not just buildings; they are lived-in spaces shaped by people’s stories, creativity, and experiences.
MAG 2026 is a tapestry of diverse voices and mediums, from children to senior artists. Works range from digital art and interactive installations to sculpture and mixed media, offering unique perspectives on the present and future.
One student’s piece, The Last Meal, is a sea turtle made of transparent glass filled with plastic waste. It reflects a harsh reality: turtles mistake plastic for jellyfish, consume it, and die painfully.
Every piece of plastic inside the turtle becomes a reminder of choices made and lives affected.
Absolutely. Chennai has always embraced creativity, weaving art into everyday culture, rituals, and storytelling. Today, younger generations are fearlessly experimenting with digital art, AI, immersive installations, and participatory projects.
What was once considered niche is now sparking dialogue and engagement. People interact with the work, ask questions, share interpretations, and often return with friends and family.
Public and experimental art is no longer on the fringes; it’s becoming a core part of how Chennai experiences culture. Public art is not just an anchor; it’s a necessity.
It fosters empathy, responsibility, and awareness, helping citizens engage more fully with society.
To leave a better world for tomorrow, public art must be part of that journey.