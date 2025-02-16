Machete-wielding trio arrested for ruckus in Ambattur restaurant

CHENNAI: The Avadi City Police said they arrested the trio who created a ruckus at a restaurant in Ambattur Industrial Estate on Thursday night and attacked the staff with a machete when they were asked to pay the bill for the food they consumed at the restaurant.

Police said that the arrested trio are serial offenders and have criminal cases against them.

On Thursday night, the accused had threatened the staff at the restaurant with a machete, and one of them inflicted injury on the staff with the weapon after an argument over paying the bill amount. The CCTV footage of the incident and the trio wielding weapons inside the restaurant went viral on social media.

Special teams were formed to secure the suspects and investigations revealed that they were involved in similar incidents in the Korattur and Nazarathpet areas as well.

After investigations, the police arrested R Muthukumar (30) of Villivakkam, P Sasikumar (22) of Sembarambakkam and D Manikandan (25) of Sembarambakkam. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.