M-UTS Sahayak scheme for unreserved tickets launched at Chennai Central station

CHENNAI: M-UTS (Mobile Unreserved Ticketing System) Sahayak Scheme was launched at Dr M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station (MAS) on Monday.

According to a communique by Southern Railway, the scheme has a technology-driven system for issuing unreserved tickets. Trained Sahayaks, equipped with mobile phones and Bluetooth-enabled printers, can issue unreserved tickets near booking counters and in passenger circulation areas.

The project is part of a pilot scheme identified by the Railway Board covering five NSG-1 category stations across the country. M-UTS is expected to significantly reduce queues at ticket counters, speed up ticketing and enhance passenger satisfaction, particularly during peak travel periods.

“Through the scheme, the division is taking a significant step in leveraging modern technology to improve ticketing systems, reduce waiting times and make travel smoother and more convenient,” added the release.