Lufthansa's Chennai-Frankfurt flight delayed, 324 passengers wait over five hours

CHENNAI: A Lufthansa flight flying from Chennai to Frankfurt (Germany) was delayed by nearly six and a half hours on Tuesday due to the late arrival of the incoming aircraft, said Chennai airport officials.

The flight, LH 759, originally scheduled to depart at 1.45 am, took off at 8.08 am on February 11.

The delay was caused by the late arrival of the flight from Frankfurt, which was supposed to land in Chennai at 12.05 am but arrived at 5.47 am, more than five and a half hours late.

A total of 324 passengers were affected by the delay, including those taking connecting flights to Germany, London, France, and the Netherlands.

While passengers were informed in advance, some had already reached the airport before the notification. Lufthansa arranged accommodations for them, officials added.