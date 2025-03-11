Lufthansa Airlines cancels Chennai - Frankfurt flights after workers strike

CHENNAI: Two Lufthansa flights, Frankfurt to Chennai and Chennai to Frankfurt, were cancelled following a strike by airline staff in Germany on Tuesday.

The strike was called to demand higher wages and a reduced workload by Lufthansa Airlines employees in Germany.

Lufthansa operates a daily flight from Frankfurt to Chennai, arriving at midnight (12.00 am), and departing back to Frankfurt at 1.50 am.

This flight serves as a crucial connecting route for passengers travelling not only to Germany but also to the US, France, London, Scotland, and Netherlands.

However, in light of the strike, both flights were cancelled in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving over 300 passengers stranded at Chennai airport.

The airline confirmed that the cancellation was for one day only, and passengers had been informed in advance.

However, those who were unaware of the cancellation had reached the airport and were provided with alternative accommodation by airport authorities.