Low-pressure over Bay; Chennai to get heavy rain on Monday

CHENNAI: City is expected to receive heavy rain while heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Puducherry, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts on Monday owing to a low-pressure area that is forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lankan coast on Saturday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has announced that an associated cyclonic upper-air circulation will extend up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilts southwest with height and that the system is expected to move slowly west-northwestward over the next 24 hours.

Besides Chennai, heavy rain is also expected at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and the Karaikal region, the RMC said.

For November 18, the RMC has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Villuppuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry. On November 19, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris district and the ghat areas of Coimbatore.

Until November 18, light to moderate rain is expected at many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with thunder and lightning at one or two spots.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea areas along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Comorin region, as squally weather with wind speeds of 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail.

In Chennai, cloudy skies persisted on Saturday and similar conditions are expected on Sunday. The maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may drop to 26 degrees. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in some areas.