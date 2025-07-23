Lorry rams into ATM near Guduvancheri; Man killed while withdrawing money

CHENNAI: A lorry rammed into an ATM kiosk after being hit by a truck, resulting in the death of a DMK party member who had come to withdraw cash near Guduvancheri.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, the victim is identified as Ram Prashanth, died on the spot, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the lorry lost control after being struck by another truck on the road, crashing into the ATM where Prashanth was present.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Further details awaited.