Lorry collision on Chennai-Tirupati highway, lorry driver sustains serious injuries

CHENNAI: Two lorries collided with each other on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway in the early hours of Tuesday which caused traffic disruptions for over an hour.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident took place near Siruvanur near Tiruvallur when a goods lorry carrying rubber scraps from Manali was proceeding along the highway to a private tyre company in Arakkonam. All of a sudden, a lorry carrying cement coming from Tiruttani towards Chennai swerved uncontrollably and collided with the goods lorry.

In the collision, the cement lorry driver, identified as Guru Murthy (46), a resident of Virudhunagar was trapped inside the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped driver and admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for treatment.

The accident caused significant traffic congestion on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway for nearly an hour before normalcy was restored.