Lloyd's List Intelligence sets up GCC in Chennai

CHENNAI: Cushman & Wakefield has announced the successful establishment of a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai, India, for UK-based leader in maritime intelligence, Lloyd’s List Intelligence (LLI).

The new Centre of Excellence, developed with the global real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield’s GCC Advisory Services, represents a key milestone in Lloyd’s List Intelligence’s growth amidst the increasing demand for maritime data and trade intelligence.

The Chennai-based team will play a critical role in the company’s daily operations, including the cleaning and delivery of over one billion maritime data points every day, ensuring customers worldwide receive timely, accurate, and actionable intelligence.

VS Sridhar, executive managing director, TN & Kerala and Head GCC Advisory, operations & emerging cities, Cushman & Wakefield said, “LLI India had a clear vision to establish a strategic offshore centre in India with an initial capacity of over 200 professionals, and Chennai was selected as the preferred destination based on the city’s deep talent pool and established GCC infrastructure.”

“India’s capability ecosystem plays a central role in our global growth,” said Parvin Conners, COO, Lloyd’s List Intelligence. “The Chennai GCC reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence in maritime analytics, and has already seen the TN government pledge its support for the project, signing a memorandum of understanding on September 3, 2025.”