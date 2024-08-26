Liquor bottles hurled at DMK headquarters, one arrested

CHENNAI: Chaos erupted on Monday morning after two liquor bottles were hurled at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet.

According to Maalaimalar reports, Police have arrested Govardhan who came on a two-wheeler and threw 2 beer bottles inside Anna Arivalayam.

Police investigation revealed that Govardhan is from Kannagi Nagar.

Additionally, police are intensively questioning him to find out the reason behind his actions.