    26 Aug 2024
    Liquor bottles hurled at DMK headquarters, one arrested
    Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters)

    CHENNAI: Chaos erupted on Monday morning after two liquor bottles were hurled at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet.

    According to Maalaimalar reports, Police have arrested Govardhan who came on a two-wheeler and threw 2 beer bottles inside Anna Arivalayam.

    Police investigation revealed that Govardhan is from Kannagi Nagar.

    Additionally, police are intensively questioning him to find out the reason behind his actions.

