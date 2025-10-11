Lightz On awards reach milestone

CHENNAI: Lightz On, a channel for aspiring filmmakers, recently conducted a short film contest in Chennai. Among the entries, the seventh edition of the festival witnessed the participation of two women filmmakers and also a short film from England. Notably, Lightz On has recognised and awarded around 100 short film directors in seven years.

Filmmakers Ravikumar, Balasubramani, Vishal Venkat, Dharani Rasendran and actor Vinoth Kishan, among others, felicitated the awards to the winners of the short film contest. Lightz On aims to guide the aspirants to enter the world of cinema. Their YouTube channel is the pioneer in providing a platform for budding short film directors.