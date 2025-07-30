Lights, camera, Chennai: Unleash your story on city

CHENNAI: In the lead-up to Madras Day, Super Chennai, a citizen-led urban movement, has launched a short film contest called Namma Stories, that invites people to document and share stories from the city.

The aim is to highlight everyday life, memories, and experiences that shape the city of Chennai. The contest is open to all, including filmmakers, students, professionals, and residents, and encourages participants to share what Chennai means to them.

Films can be shot on any device, from phones to professional cameras. There are no age limits or technical requirements. What matters is the story. Entries are open until August 15 and winners will be announced on August 22, as part of Madras Day celebrations.

Each short film should be under five minutes and focus on Chennai in some way, through a memory, a message, a fictional scene, or a real-life account of the people and places in the city. Namma Stories is part of Super Chennai’s ongoing work to bring people together, support local storytelling and create a platform for residents to share their connection to the city.

– Interested participants can submit their entries by mailing their short films to hello@superchennai.com.