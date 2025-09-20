Light to moderate rain in Chennai and suburbs

CHENNAI: A spell of light to moderate rainfall was recorded in the city from late Friday night through the early hours of Saturday.

The showers brought cool conditions to Chennai and its suburbs on Saturday morning.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, as well as Puducherry, until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) reported that between 5.30 a.m. on September 19 and 5.30 a.m. on September 20, the city received an average rainfall of 21.29 mm.

“Moderate rainfall was recorded at 31 locations, while 17 locations received light rainfall,” the GCC said in a statement.

As per the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) rainfall data recorded at 8.30 a.m., Korattur (Ward 84) received the maximum rainfall of 62.2 mm, followed by Ambattur with 57 mm, Ayyapakkam with 56.4 mm, Korattur (Ward 86) with 48.6 mm, and Medavakkam Junction with 41.4 mm.

At the lower end, Sholinganallur recorded 2.8 mm, while Mugalivakkam and Uthandi received 2.4 mm each.