Life convict dies after slip in Puzhal Central Prison bathroom

The deceased has been identified as Senthil R, a resident of Ennore. He was admitted to the prison on August 28, 2014, in connection with a murder case registered by Kasimedu Police Station.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the morning of January 26, 2026, at approximately 9:30 am. Senthil was using the bathroom at the Puzhal Central Prison-1 hospital when he allegedly slipped on the wet floor and fell, sustaining a severe injury to the back of his head.

He was immediately rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he was admitted as an inpatient and was undergoing treatment for his injuries. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night.