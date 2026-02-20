Life convict dies after slip in Puzhal Central Prison bathroom

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old life convict, who was serving his sentence at Puzhal Central Prison, died late on Thursday night after slipping in the prison hospital bathroom last month, police officials said on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Senthil R, a resident of Ennore. He was admitted to the prison on August 28, 2014, in connection with a murder case registered by Kasimedu Police Station.
According to the police, the incident occurred on the morning of January 26, 2026, at approximately 9:30 am. Senthil was using the bathroom at the Puzhal Central Prison-1 hospital when he allegedly slipped on the wet floor and fell, sustaining a severe injury to the back of his head.
He was immediately rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he was admitted as an inpatient and was undergoing treatment for his injuries. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night.
The Government Stanley Hospital officially informed the authorities about the death and following the information, police have initiated an inquiry into the incident.
Initial investigation notes that Senthil was reportedly suffering from a nerve disorder that often caused him to lose his balance and fall frequently. Officials suspect that the fall in the bathroom was a result of this pre-existing medical condition. Further investigations are underway.