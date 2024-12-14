Level 2 flood warning issued as water release surges at Puzhal lake

CHENNAI: A Level 2 flood warning has been issued for residents living along the banks of Puzhal Lake, following the release of 1000 cubic feet of water per second from the reservoir.

Also Read: Water level drops in Chembarambakkam, Poondi waterbodies due to reduced inflow

The water release rate was increased from 500 cubic feet to 1000 cubic feet per second, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Meanwhile, the water levels in Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs have decreased due to reduced water inflow as of Saturday.