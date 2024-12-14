Level 2 flood warning issued as water release surges at Puzhal lake

Begin typing your search...

    The water release rate was increased from 500 cubic feet to 1000 cubic feet per second, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    14 Dec 2024 2:18 PM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A Level 2 flood warning has been issued for residents living along the banks of Puzhal Lake, following the release of 1000 cubic feet of water per second from the reservoir.

    The water release rate was increased from 500 cubic feet to 1000 cubic feet per second, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    Meanwhile, the water levels in Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs have decreased due to reduced water inflow as of Saturday.

