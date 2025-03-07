Lemon gets costlier, check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on March 7

CHENNAI: The price of lemons has risen sharply, while other vegetables at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market have remained stable with no significant fluctuations on Friday.

On March 7, the prices of vegetables, including onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, remained the same as in the past few days.

The price of lemons saw a sudden rise today after a recent drop. They were sold for Rs 90 per kg, compared to Rs 60 on March 6, marking an increase of Rs 30.

Essential kitchen staples like onions are being sold at Rs 32 per kg, while shallots are priced at Rs 40 per kg.

















Tomatoes are available at Rs 15 per kg, while potatoes remain steady at Rs 20 per kg.

Among root vegetables, Ooty carrots are priced at Rs 50 per kg, beetroot for Rs 25 per kg, radish is being sold at Rs 12 per kg, and yam costs Rs 60 per kg.