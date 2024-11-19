Lemon, drumstick get costlier, check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 19

CHENNAI: The prices of drumstick and lemon went up sharply while ginger got cheaper by 25% on November 19. Meanwhile, at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, the prices of most other vegetables continued to record moderate fluctuations on Tuesday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

The price of drumstick, which was stable after a recent spike, surged by Rs 50 in a day on Tuesday. From Rs 110 per kg on November 18, the rate went up to Rs 160 per kg a day later.

The price of lemon, too, saw a sudden rise today after a recent drop. It was sold for Rs 120 per kg today, compared to its price of Rs 70 on November 18, marking a rise of Rs 50.

On the other hand, ginger price dropped by Rs 40 today. It was sold at Rs 160 per kg on November 18 and Rs 120 per kg today. Meanwhile, garlic price remains at Rs 400 per kg, and onions are priced at Rs 75 per kg.