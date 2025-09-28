Leaders pay tributes to Daily Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar on 121st birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, ministers, and leaders of various political parties paid rich tributes to Daily Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar on his 121st birth anniversary on Saturday.

In a message, CM Stalin said, “As a pioneer of Tamil journalism, Si Pa Aditanar brought global developments to the common people in simple language. On his birth anniversary, I pay my respects to a multifaceted personality who holds a distinguished place in Tamil history.”

Si Pa Aditanar’s grandson and Daily Thanthi group director S Balasubramanian Adityan, along with great-grandsons and directors Sivanthi Adityan and Aadhavan Adityan, garlanded his statue and paid floral tributes at Egmore. Malai Murasu executive director R Kannan also participated, alongside employees from Daily Thanthi, DT Next, Malai Malar, Rani, Ranimuthu, Rani Printers, Hello FM, DTV, India Cabs, AMN TV, and Malai Murasu.

Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar, and Tamil Development and Information Secretary V Rajaraman paid floral tributes.

Since 2019, Si Pa Aditanar’s birth anniversary has been observed as a State event.

Former CM O Panneerselvam, former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, DK president K Veeramani, former Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, PMK honorary president GK Mani, and industrialist V G. Santhosham also joined in paying the homage.

A large number of community associations, social organisations, and prominent figures, including film producer T Siva and actor S Ve Shekher, participated in the event to honour Si Pa Aditanar’s enduring legacy.