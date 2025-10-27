Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Court orders can go on a tangent, contrary to established norms

After the SC passed an interim order in the Karur stampede case, there has been no follow-up from the apex court as of now. Does that mean that the order issued is the final one, or can the final verdict be expected any time soon? Is there any fixed time period for passing permanent orders after issuing interim orders? Also, is the Supreme Court right in questioning a judge of the principal bench of the Madras High Court for taking up the Karur stampede case, given that it falls under the jurisdiction of the Madurai bench? I have this doubt as I have read of many such cases taken up despite jurisdiction issues in the past. Can the apex court reprimand HC on such jurisdiction issues?

-- R Manikandan, Anna Nagar, Chennai

It is a peculiar order passed by the Supreme Court in the Karur stampede deaths case. Normally, the court grants leave on special leave petitions (SLP) and, at times, some interim order. In this case, since the Tamil Nadu State was present, the judges passed an allegedly interim order, which is actually an interim final order. The Madras High Court-appointed SIT was cancelled, and the inquiry commission presided by a retired High Court judge stayed. Then the matter is entrusted to a CBI investigation, which will be monitored by a committee presided over by a retired SC judge. After all this, then what remains in this case? At times, the court orders go on a tangent and contrary to established norms.

***

Steps taken to manage monsoon excess

have worked wonders, but yet inadequate

Unhygienic acts of citizens, and the inattentive attitude of civic officials and workers have been the norm of life in our city. Shoddy follow-ups of civic works add to the woes, and this becomes more visible during the rainy season. With the advent of the monsoon, all authorities concerned stand exposed. With this, I refer to the place where I live. It is turning out to be a garbage dump with civic workers ignoring the mess. Imagine a place mixed with rainwater, which refuses to drain, as the authorities have conveniently ignored building a stormwater drain. This is where I request you to provide advice to get the authorities to do what they are supposed to do, and also penalise the citizens who create the garbage mess. Can the authorities be pulled up through a legal route, so that proper civic sense prevails?

-- Ponraj Michael, Madhavaram

You should understand our city is in a monsoon zone, and we have no perennial source of water supply. The few weeks of rain that we get are the only source of water supply. Your Madhavaram area is near Rettery, one of the reservoirs that supplies water. No doubt that the drains for regular discharge can never cope with the monsoon excess. The stormwater drains only serve the old Madras, which had 100 wards. The new Madras under GCC has 200 wards and has not developed much. Over the years, efforts have been made to manage the monsoon, but these efforts have not been adequate. But steps taken in the last four years have really worked wonders. There are many areas where waterlogging has ceased despite incessant rains.