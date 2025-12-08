Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Compensation may not always be available in such safety-related flight disruptions

Compensation may not always be available in such safety-related flight disruptions

In the last few days, many passengers have faced major disruptions and delays on IndiGo flights, leading to missed plans and financial loss. Airlines also seem to charge high fares even when the delays are due to their own lapses. This makes the public feel helpless, as if we are paying for the mistakes of airlines or authorities. With very little accountability, what legal options does an ordinary passenger really have?

— Adithya N, Guduvanchery

It is important to understand the reason behind such disruptions before blaming the system entirely. In this case, airlines were instructed to strictly follow pilot flying-hour regulations. This rule is far more important than any short-term inconvenience, because the health and welfare of pilots is central to passenger safety in air travel. In the larger interest, passengers sometimes need to bear temporary hardship when safety norms are enforced. You should appreciate that the regulatory mechanism is working effectively against private airlines, which often focus mainly on maximising profits. Another positive step is that the government has now introduced a cap on the surge pricing of tickets.

The only real lapse here was that airlines did not inform passengers in advance, even though they were aware of the changes. Better communication could have reduced a lot of frustration. While compensation may not always be available in such safety-related disruptions, passengers can still raise complaints with the airline and the aviation regulator to ensure better accountability in the future.

Landlords may worry about defaults, answer lies in efficient functioning of rental tribunal

With the introduction of the new Rental Law 2025 in Tamil Nadu, many landlords feel they are at a disadvantage. The law now allows only up to three months’ rent as security deposit for residential properties, instead of the earlier practice of collecting around ten months’ rent. Landlords fear they may not be adequately protected if tenants default, and that approaching the Rental Tribunal may involve long waiting periods. While the law aims to balance rights on both sides, many believe landlords need a stronger cushion for smooth eviction and recovery. What is your view on this new law?

— Kiran Anandraj, Madhavaram, Chennai

One of the most important and welcome reforms in the new law is the control on unjustified rental advances, which had grown to nearly ten months’ rent in many places. For a middle-class tenant who depends on a monthly salary, paying almost a year’s rent upfront is a heavy burden. When the law already requires just one to three months’ notice to end a tenancy, there is really no need for such a large advance. It works almost like an extra rent for the house owner.

In cities like Mumbai, landlords even imposed a lock-in period for refunding the advance, earning additional income by keeping the tenant’s money in deposits. The Tamil Nadu law is a step in the right direction. It brings back fairness by limiting the advance and prevents misuse. While landlords may worry about defaults, the answer lies in efficient functioning of the Rental Tribunal rather than high advances that burden tenants.