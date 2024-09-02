Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru

Merger of Kallar, ADW schools a police decision taken 2 yrs ago, now dropped

The recommendation to merge Kallar reclamation schools and Adi-Dravidar Welfare schools with the School Education Department defies logic. The schools were created as students from such communities require special attention. Instead of reforming such schools, which are managed badly, is it right to merge with the mainstream School Education Department which may not take into consideration the specific needs and cultural differences of students from such communities?

— B Ramalingam, Mylapore, Chennai

My report is only a recommendation but made with reasons. You have to read the 65-page report to comprehend it.

The report has made two recommendations. The first one was to change the name of the schools, dropping caste appellations. Regarding caste discrimination and any recommendation for private schools, change will begin only when the government sets its house in order. As for the second one on the merger, it was a policy decision taken two years ago. But for some unexplained reasons, the government has decided to drop the idea.

Soundproof your home, else request owner to carry out specific-hour works

I have been living in a rented property in Chennai for the last 2 years. It is an old apartment (built over 20 years ago). The landlord keeps on renovating one portion after the other and rents it out. The renovation process is disturbing us with hammering, cutting and drilling disturbing us all the time. Need to know what to do to put a stop to this. The owner didn’t inform us that we would have to bear with this for years while giving it on rent. I am not in a position to shift my elderly parents to another place due to the expenses involved and practical challenges. The owner doesn’t even hear me when I approach him to discuss the matter.

— Bharathi, Aminjikarai

As you admitted, it is a 20-year-old building, which may require maintenance. In that case, noise from such repair works has to be borne. Either you can install soundproof windows or ask the land owner to carry out repairs at selective hours convenient for tenants. In case such a noise comes from an adjacent building what will you do? We are living in a noisy world and nothing can be done about it.