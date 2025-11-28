Law student attacks MTC conductor with footwear

CHENNAI: Tension ensued as a heated argument between a law college student and an MTC bus conductor on the Parrys-Kilambakkam route escalated into a physical altercation as the former attacked the latter with her footwear on Thursday night.

A first-year law college student boarded the 21G bus at Mylapore and purchased a ticket to Tambaram. After the bus reached Tambaram and proceeded further, the student, who had remained seated, asked a fellow passenger whether Tambaram had passed. The co-passenger informed her that the stop had already gone by.

The student questioned the conductor why he had not informed her when the bus reached Tambaram. The conductor replied that it was not possible to alert every individual passenger, adding that it was the responsibility of commuters to be alert.

The student argued that conductors should announce stops and assist passengers, especially when they request specific destinations.

The quarrel intensified when the conductor asked her to purchase an additional Rs 15 ticket since she had travelled beyond Tambaram. As the student refused, they both reportedly exchanged harsh words. The student, who identified herself as a lawyer-in-training, suddenly removed her footwear and struck the conductor across the face inside the moving bus, and got off at Vandalur Zoo.

After the bus reached Kilambakkam Terminus, a complaint was filed at the Kilambakkam police station. Learning that the conductor had filed a complaint, the student also submitted an online complaint to the same station, alleging that the conductor verbally abused her. Later, the police held peace talks with both of them, and they both agreed not to proceed with the complaint further.