Lava - Grill @ the Roof at Chennai's Taj Club House offers global food

The Levantine fries with lava seasoning, a blend of Middle Eastern and continental flavours, are definitely a great elevation to regular fries. In the sharing platter, TexMex mushroom tacos are definitely filling. Signature prawn tempura with wasabi mayo will definitely blow your mind and should be on the must-try list. The juicy prawns won our hearts.

Among the wide range of sushi options like prawn, salmon, tofu and mixed vegetables, among others, we opt for the cream cheese avocado maki. We feel that the cream cheese overpowers the avocado and other flavours of the dish.