Last U-girder cast for double-decker section of Phase II, Corridor 4

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has achieved a major milestone by casting the final U-girder for the double-decker portion of Corridor-4 (Lighthouse to Poonamalle bypass).

This marks the completion of 100% pre-cast works at the Voyalanallur Casting Yard and a major work completion in viaduct (bridge like structures) construction between Porur to Powerhouse CMRL Phase II, Corridor-4.

According to a press release, this has been made after overcoming several engineering and logistical challenges in one of the most complex stretches of the Phase II network. A total of 3,410 precast elements comprising 25 different types of pre-stressed (both pre-tensioned and post-tensioned) members, including U-Girders, I-Girders, Pier Caps, Pier Arms, and Parapets, have been successfully cast for 9 stations and 8 km of viaduct, which includes the landmark 4-km double-decker section with four stations.

This feat involved approximately 1.22 lakh cubic metres of concrete, 18,470 MT of reinforcement steel, and pre-cast weight of about 2.42 lakh MT. It was carried out with zero major safety incidents, added the release.

T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL, along with representatives from General Consultant (AEON Consortium) and L&T and other CMRL officials were present at the event.