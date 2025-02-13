Last-minute Valentine's Day ideas that'll melt their heart

CHENNAI: If you're short on time this Valentine's Day, don’t stress! Here are some thoughtful and simple ideas to show your loved one how much they mean to you

Cosy dine-outs

You don't need to stress with so many restaurants and cafes offering special V-Day experiences. Take your loved one to a spot you both enjoy or explore somewhere new in the city. Whether it's a romantic dinner or a laid-back cafe vibe, a cosy meal together can be the perfect way to celebrate.

Revisit the place you met

Every love story is unique. If you love to relive the magic, take your partner to the place where you first met (if it’s local). You can exchange handwritten notes, walk down memory lane, and reflect on how it all began. It's a beautiful way to celebrate your bond.

Stay at home and chill

Sometimes, staying in is the best way to unwind. If you're both feeling relaxed after a busy day, create your little celebration at home. Cook a nice meal, pour some wine, and spend the evening watching movies or your favourite shows. You can even add a touch of romance by decorating with candles or fairy lights.

DIY photo album

Photos speak louder than words. Gather all your favourite memories photos, ticket stubs, little mementoes, handwritten notes, letters and create a scrapbook or photo album. It’s a heartfelt, personal gift that you can look back on together.

Mixtape

Music connects us in ways words sometimes can't. Create a playlist of songs that are special to your relationship whether it’s your favourite AR Rahman love songs, tracks from special moments, or tunes that remind you of each other. Share it as a digital gift that your partner can listen to whenever they want.