Ladies finger and drumsticks get cheaper on the pocket at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 18

CHENNAI: Ladies finger and drumsticks recorded a price dip at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market on Saturday (January 18).

Ladies finger dropped by Rs 10, from Rs 40 to Rs 30 per kg today, while a kilo of drumsticks is now priced at Rs 80 per kg, down from Rs 90. Drumsticks have been recording price fluctuations over the past few months. A kilo of drumsticks was sold for Rs 150 on January 12, said traders at the market.

Meanwhile, broad beans witnessed a Rs 10 price hike, rising from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg today.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have only recorded marginal price changes in recent days. Onion prices, which had increased to Rs 40 per kg on January 12, have now fallen. The vegetable is currently being sold at Rs 32 per kg, reflecting a Rs 2 drop from its previous price of Rs 34 on January 17.

The price of beans continues to remain unchanged at Rs 40 per kg today, having decreased from Rs 70 to Rs 40 on January 15.

Other vegetables, such as peas, raw mangoes, carrots, beetroot, and snake gourd, continue to be sold at Rs 50/kg, Rs 50/kg, Rs 60/kg, Rs 50/kg, and Rs 30/kg, respectively.