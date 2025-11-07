Lack of traffic signal makes Casino Theatre junction a nightmare to navigate

CHENNAI: At the triangular junction where Adithanar Road, Blackers Road and Dams Road meet, popularly known as the Casino Theatre junction, unregulated vehicle movement continues to make commuting risky for both motorists and pedestrians.

With no traffic signals and vehicles merging from three directions, the stretch frequently turns chaotic. Motorists say two-wheelers often lose balance as vehicles cut across the junction simultaneously.

On November 5, a 50-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after falling off a two-wheeler when another vehicle crossed suddenly in front of them. Shopkeepers nearby say such incidents are common.

“Every few days, there’s some accident. Vehicles come from all sides, and there’s no clear signal or lane discipline from the public too,” noted a mechanic shop owner in Pudupet.

Although traffic police are usually stationed there, regulation remains inconsistent throughout the day. Vehicles from Adithanar Road, those from Dams Road leading to Anna Salai, and traffic entering from Blackers Road often converge without coordination.

Pedestrians face the same brunt of the problem. There are no marked crossings or dedicated walking space, forcing people including schoolchildren and senior citizens to navigate through moving traffic.

Despite being part of a busy inner-city corridor linking key stretches of Anna Salai and beyond, the junction lacks basic traffic infrastructure such as signals, signage or pedestrian safety measures.

When contacted, ACP Bhaskar (Traffic Planning Wing) said installing a signal at the junction was not feasible at present. “A signal here would obstruct free flow of vehicles, especially given the one-way system on Anna Salai. It could also cause congestion on the Cooum Bridge stretch of Adithanar Road and choke the nearby Langs Garden Road junction,” he added.

Admitting that while redesign options were being studied, including the possibility of introducing one-way movement on both Adithanar and Langs Garden Roads, it was not feasible. “The immediate plan is to intensify traffic monitoring at the spot,” he averred.