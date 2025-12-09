Lab technician arrested for sexual harassment in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a lab technician at a scan centre in Retteri near Kolathur for allegedly sexually harassing a woman who went there for an abdomen scan.

The complainant, a 47-year-old woman, was advised by her doctor to take an MRI scan after she complained of severe abdominal pain. Based on the doctor’s advise, she went to the scan centre in Retteri on Saturday (December 6).

The technician, in the pretext of preparing her for the scan procedure, allegedly touched her inappropriately. Enraged over this, the woman first complained with the management of the facility and then filed a complaint at the Rajamangalam police station.

The police registered a case under sections of BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment (TNPHW) Act. After conducting preliminary investigations and finding that the complaint was prima facie true, the police arrested the lab technician, identified as Jilkavin (28) of Eraniel in Kanniyakumari district.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. In 2023, a city court had sentenced a lab technician to three years' jail for making a woman from the Philippines disrobe unnecessarily with ill intention when she came to take an X-ray at a private diagnostics centre in Chennai.