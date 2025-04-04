Lab technician arrested for sexual assault on nurse in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old laboratory technician was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a 23-year-old nurse inside her residential quarters near a private hospital in Kilpauk. The incident occurred when the victim, resting after her shift, opened her door assuming a coworker was outside.

Authorities stated that the accused, identified as Bruce Lee of Mugalivakkam in Porur, forced his way into the room, silenced the nurse, and assaulted her. The victim’s screams alerted neighbors, who intervened, detained Lee, and handed him over to the Kilpauk All Women’s Police Station.

Investigations revealed that Lee, a married father of two, previously worked alongside a nurse at a hospital in Kodambakkam, where the two had developed a close relationship. That nurse reportedly cut ties after discovering Lee’s marital status and relocated to a different hospital in Kilpauk.

Police allege Lee tracked her new workplace and residence. On the night of the incident, he purportedly entered her quarters intending to confront her but found her absent. Instead, he encountered another nurse alone in the room and assaulted her.

Lee has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections, including provisions of the Prevention of Violence Against Women Act. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.