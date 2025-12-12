Lab accident at Anna University injures 2 students

CHENNAI: Two students were hospitalized following a laboratory accident at the AC Tech College, Anna University, Guindy, on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.30 pm Thursday, inside the Effluent Treatment Laboratory of the Chemical Engineering Department. According to initial reports, a glass distillation column used for research purposes shattered unexpectedly.

The explosion of glass caused lacerations to the faces and necks of two students present in the lab. The victims have been identified as P Nithish (23), a second-year M.Tech student in Environmental Studies, and S Surya, 20, a third year B Tech student in Chemical engineering.

Nithish is a resident of Pazhani. He was admitted as an in-patient at a private hospital in Thousand Lights.

Surya, resident of Ekambara Nagar , was admitted at VHS Hospital, Taramani.

Medical authorities at both hospitals have confirmed that the students received immediate treatment and are currently in stable condition. Both are reported to be recovering well under observation.

University officials have been notified of the incident. A preliminary investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the equipment failure.