Koyambedu traffic cop assaulted by drunken gang after he attempted to stop their auto

CHENNAI: A traffic police constable was attacked by a gang of four in Koyambedu after he attempted to stop an auto rickshaw that was passing the Koyambedu Market 'A' road junction.

When Robert Anthony Sebastian flagged down the auto, the driver did not stop and instead hit Robert before speeding off towards Chinmaya Nagar, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Robert then got onto his motorcycle and chased after the auto. When he caught up with the auto, the gang of four who was inside the auto, attacked the cop and pushed him to the ground in their attempt to escape.

Despite being injured in his finger and shoulder, Robert managed to apprehend one of the gang members while the other three fled. He later sought treatment at the Kilpauk Government Hospital.

The apprehended suspect was identified as Anbu, a 21-year-old welding worker from Nerkundram. It was found that he and his friends were reportedly drinking alcohol while travelling in the auto, and when the traffic police constable saw them and stopped them, they rammed the auto into him in their bid to escape.

Meanwhile, the Koyambedu police are on a hunt for the other three gang members.